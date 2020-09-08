Jack K. Saunders, age 83, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Kansas City.
Jack was born February 26, 1937, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the son of Jack H. and Maxine (Kent) Saunders.
On February 6, 1960 he and Evelyn Evans were united in marriage at the Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
Jack served in the Air Force from 1956-1960. He then started his work career with Ford Motor Company and retired after 30 years. In his retirement he always enjoyed his family get togethers, wood working, traveling and belongs to KC Thunderbird Car Club.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, two sons; Greg Saunders (wife Mary), and Kent Saunders (wife Connie), one grandson, Nick Saunders (wife Erin), two granddaughters; Kristen Harris (husband Vern) and Madison Saunders, two great-granddaughters; Meigan Saunders and AnnMarie Saunders, one great-grandson; Elias Harris, and his loyal companion Riggins (his dog).
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a cousin Bruce Saunders.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In consideration to the public who are not going to be able to attend the service, friends are welcome to pay their respects to Jack at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church or to the Nurses at DCI dialysis in Warrensburg, and may be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
