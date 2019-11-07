Jack Andrade, age 73, of Knob Noster, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home.
Jack was born in San Jose, California, on October 1, 1946, the son of Louis P. and Julie (Garcia) Andrade.
On November 17, 1973, he and Evangelina Quintero were united in marriage in San Antonio, Texas.
Jack is survived by his wife, Evangelina Andrade; four sons, Jack Avery (Lashawn) Andrade of Denver, Colorado, Jack Henry (Richelle) Andrade of Kansas City, Kansas, David Donald (Julie) Andrade of Knob Noster and Christopher Joseph (Michelle) Andrade of Knob Noster; one daughter, Monica Anne Everts of Knob Noster; fourteen grandchildren, Jacqulyne, Jacob Andrade of Denver, Brianna, Jackson, Isabel and Ava Andrade of Kansas City, Kansas, Kirah Andrade of Knob Noster, Kaitlyn, Landen Everts of Knob Noster, Caden, Mateo, Cylus, Pierce and Adelina Andrade of Knob Noster; as well as one brother and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg with Father Joe Bathke officiating. All are welcome to attend a luncheon following the services. Procession will leave Sacred Heart at 1:15 p.m. and internment with full military honors will take place at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. A gathering will be held following the burial at the VFW in Knob Noster. A Rosary will be held at the church on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends following the Rosary until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Camp Valor Outdoors in Kingsville and may be left in the care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
