J.C. Cox, formerly of Warrensburg, died on November 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, from a heart attack.
He was born on September 16, 1933, at the home of his parents, Ernest and Margaret Shier Cox, near Leeton, MO. J.C. was a 1951 graduate of Leeton High School. He married Edith May Harms on April 19, 1957, and was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bobbie Cox.
J.C. worked for the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department for 39 years. After retiring to Springfield in 1998, he joined the Wesley United Methodist Church. He helped establish a Community Garden on the church property that produced 2 1/2 tons of fruit and vegetables in 2019. Gardening and sports were his passions.
Survivors include his wife, Edith of 62 years; children: Donald (Shirrie) and Dwight (Penni) Cox; grandchildren: David, Brandon, Ryan (Sarah) and Kristen Cox and a sister, Wilma (James) Baile of Warrensburg, MO.
Memorial services were held on December 5, 2019, at the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.
