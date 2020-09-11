Irene Lina Harrison, age 80, of Knob Noster, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born September 23, 1939 in Saint-Zacharie, Quebec, the daughter of Edouard and Emma (Vachon) Jacques.
Irene was always happiest when her family was around and they were able to celebrate her 81st birthday early with much joy and laughter. Her fondness for pizza always kept everyone from going hungry. She enjoyed coffee and word search puzzles as well as her daily dose of NCIS.
Irene was also an avid animal lover and was a frequent donor to animal causes. She always treated everyone with kindness and made friends quickly. She will be greatly missed.
Irene is survived by her children, Kathy (Len) Ludlam of Warrensburg, Eddy (Connie) Lord of North Carolina; her grandchildren, Anthony Ludlam, Brian Ludlam, and Nicole Ludlam; her brother, Gaetan Jacques; and her dog, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Rosaire "Pete" Lord, her second husband, Gerald "Jerry" Maynard, and her third husband, Ivan “Russ” Harrison; and her siblings, Dennis Jacques, Andre Jacques, and Denise Jacques-Barrup.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, September 10 in Knob Noster Cemetery with Father Joe Bathke officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Warrensburg Animal Rescue and may be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
