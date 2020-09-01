Insun Hicks, age 66, of Warrensburg peacefully passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Overland Park, KS surrounded by her family.
She was born in a small village in South Korea where she later met a young United States Air Force Airman by the name of Stephen Hicks who was stationed at a nearby base in 1973. Despite speaking different languages when they first met, the couple married in 1975 and later was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri where they spent the next 12 years. After her husband's retirement, they eventually settled in Warrensburg, MO.
Insun was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Kendall, her son-in-law Jason; her grandchildren, Ethan, Kuyper, Cole, and Karoline; her rescued puppy, Charlie, and the "fifth grandkid" KC. She also leaves behind friends who she cared for deeply and loved as if they were family.
Insun was an amazing woman with such strength and extraordinary will. She loved intensely and unconditionally. Her family will forever remember her laughter and countless "Hommy stories" and will pass them down to future generations. Insun was quietly generous as her heart loved to give, but she was often reluctant to receive. She was so very loved and will forever be missed.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home located at 617 North Maguire Street in Warrensburg, Missouri with Pastor Raymond Kim leading in prayer. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the funeral home. At Insun's request, a private ceremony will take place at a later date where her family will scatter her ashes alongside her husband's.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Missouri Baptist Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
