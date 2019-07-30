Joan A. Huskamp
Joan A. Huskamp, 87, who lived in Warrensburg, went to her heavenly reward on July 24, 2019.
Born in Bronx, New York, to loving parents, Harry and Catherine Craig.
She married Jerry Huskamp in Clearwater, Florida in 1953 and raised a big family.
She was an accomplished RN who was a proud graduate from St. Lukes Hospital Nursing program in New York.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Craig; and while she was a dedicated mom and foster mom to many, her proud children: Bill and Linda Huskamp, Lisa and James Hecker, Kim Huskamp, John Huskamp and Peter Huskamp, remain to carry on her tradition of love. She loved her family and was also blessed by her grandchildren, Craig, Meghan, J.P. and Kayla and five great-grandchildren.
A private, family ceremony will be held graveside in White Plains, New York to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of any gifts or flowers, please donate to Heart of America Chapter; Alzheimers Association or Henry County Memory Fund.
We love you, Mama and will always carry your memory in our hearts.
