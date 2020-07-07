Howard Bullard, age 78, of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Johnson County on July 12, 1941, the son of Prentis and Jean (Robinson) Bullard. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Florence (Bullard) Walker and Rose (Bullard) Solnic.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Burch December 2, 1961. He was a retired ironworker with Local Union #10. Howard loved running his dogs, hunting, golfing, and watching his Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.
Howard is survived by his wife Shirley of Warrensburg, his daughter Melinda (Bullard) Mayle (husband Mark) of Grafton, West Virginia, son Steven Bullard (wife Linda) of Lee’s Summit, grandsons Joshua, Adam and Lucas Ware, sister Carole (Bullard) Warren and brother George (wife Bonnie) Bullard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.