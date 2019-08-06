Howard, Beatrice E. 1922-2019

Beatrice (Betty) E. Howard passed away August 2, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 followed by services at 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church, 700 S Mitchell, Warrensburg, Missouri. Burial in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens.
Betty was born July 28, 1922, in Bentley, Michigan to Roy and Grace (Demaray) Newberry.
She received her RN from Hurley Hospital in Flint, MI. Betty, a veteran of the armed services, attained the rank of First Lieutenant while serving in the US Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.
On March 15, 1947, she married Merle E. Howard in Gaylord, Michigan.
She was a lifelong member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Community of Christ).
She is survived by: daughters, Lynn Hartman, Dawn Howard; sons, Blair (Cindy) and Roger (Doris) Howard; and son-in-law Bob Saunders; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; one brother Danny (Pat) Newberry; sister-in-law Maydelle Newberry; brother-in-law; Clarence LaMotte; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Merle Howard; son, Gregg Howard; daughter, Cathy Saunders; son-in-law, Bary Hartman; two brothers; and one sister.
Donations to Church of choice or Parkinsons Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net As published in the Daily Star Journal.
