Robert Dean Himbury, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones at 1:20 pm on August 2, 2019.
He is survived by: his wife, Sherry L. Himbury; two sons; Brad Himbury (Amy) and Brandon Himbury (Jessica); one daughter, Nicki Inlow (Josh); 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Rick Himbury (Carol), Ronald Himbury (Megan); two sisters, Diane Clendenin (Mike); and Laura Raney; aunts and uncles, nephews and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marianne Meier; father Bob Himbury; grandparents and other family members.
Please send any donations to: Sherry Himbury, 417 NW 1025th Rd, Warrensburg MO, 64093. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.