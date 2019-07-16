John Elmer Higgins Sr., 88 of Warrensburg, passed away July 10, 2019, at The Missouri Veterans Home, Warrensburg.
Mr. Higgins was born September 23, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. He retired from Tension Envelope where he was a Mechanical Engineer. After retirement he opened his own business Higgins Precision Tool doing specialty design and manufacturing.
Services were held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on July 15th. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
