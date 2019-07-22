Higgins, John Elmer Sr. 1930-2019

John Elmer Higgins Sr., 88 of Warrensburg, passed away July 10, 2019 at The Missouri Veterans Home, Warrensburg. Mr. Higgins was born Sept. 23, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. He retired from Tension Envelope where he was a Mechanical Engineer.
After retirement he opened his own business Higgins Precision Tool doing specialty design and manufacturing.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Frank and Edith Higgins; a sister, Pauline Rousseau; and brothers, Bill Higgins and David Higgins.
Survivors included a daughter Lorrie (Don) Myers, Warrensburg; three sons, Jay (Sandy) Higgins, Peculiar; Steve (Pat) Higgins, Warrensburg and Jeff (Felecia) Higgins, Waynesville; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions are asked to go to the Missouri Veterans Home of Warrensburg. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
