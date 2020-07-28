Hickman Donald Brown, age 68, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born in Warrensburg, Missouri, on June 1, 1952, to Jean and Bill Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Brown and older brother George Brown. He is survived by his mother, Jean Brown and twin sister Donna Moffatt, nieces Kim Caraway and Mindy Burford and nephews Ryan Marr and Matt Marr.
Donnie had a brain tumor in 1959 at the age of 7 which left him with only the use of his left hand. He was confined to a wheelchair for 61 years. Donnie graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1970 and moved to the lake in 1973 with his parents.
His parents took care of all his needs until 1999 where he moved to his own trailer with a roommate and had 24-hour care by Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center providers for the last 21 years.
Donnie gave of his time to many community programs reading to young children at Camdenton RIII schools, packing buddy packs, and folding brochures for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Donnie was baptized at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg at the age of 12. He attended Heartland Ministries in Camdenton every Sunday he could. Donnie often talked about being able to walk again when he went to Heaven.
Donnie was a gentle soul who inspired a lot of people with his big smile and love for life despite his condition.
Being around family and eating out were his favorite pastimes. He loved to make jokes and be with people. Donnie was greatly loved by his family and friends.
A private family graveside service was held in the Garber Memorial Estates Cemetery in Laurie, Missouri. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
