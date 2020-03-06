Hettie M. Cassity, age 97, of Warrensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Country Club Care Center.
She was born February 7, 1923, in Conway, Arkansas, the daughter of Eabern and Mabel (Jolly) Hardy.
Hettie is survived by her children, William L. (Christy Paladino) Henderson of Quitman, Arkansas and Jeanne (C.E. “Mel”) Fisher of Warrensburg; a step-son, David (Peggy) Cassity of Brookfield, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Elton E. Cassity; and two sisters, Faye (Hardy) Scott and Frances (Hardy) Wilcox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.