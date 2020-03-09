Helen Marie Pirch, 97, of Higginsville, Missouri; formerly of Holden and Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, with interment to follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Saturday at the funeral home.
