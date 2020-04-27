Helen Louise “Weezy” Morgan, 76 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at John Knox Village Care Center in Lee’s Summit.
Helen was born July 3, 1943, in Independence, Missouri, daughter of Joseph and Julia (Funkhouser) Cole. She was raised in the Independence/Blue Springs area, having graduated from Blue Springs High School. She resided in Holden for a time, prior to moving to Warrensburg. Helen was united in marriage to Harold C. Morgan May 18, 1981, in Warrensburg. She was a cook at UCM for many years. She enjoyed writing poems, drawing and ceramics. Helen was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church in Warrensburg.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; son: Curtis Morgan of Denver, CO; daughter: Julia Morgan of Warrensburg, MO; three grandchildren: Trayvion, Karion and Gabriel Morgan and brother: Thomas Cole (Norma) of Raytown, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Josephine Sexton and an infant son, Ernie.
Graveside Service will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30th, at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg, with Rev. Harry Stevens officiating.
Memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
