Helen Louise (Clark) Ring, 87, of the Columbus Community passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri.
Funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 12507 Mt. Tabor Road, Odessa, MO. Interment at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
