Helen J. Bradshaw Bayless (105) of Warrensburg, MO, died on March 9, 2020, at Harmony Gardens.
She was born in Humansville, MO, on September 23, 1914, daughter of George W. and Bertha McKee Bradshaw.
Mrs. Bayless was a lifelong resident of Johnson County. On August 13, 1947, she married Claude W. Bayless in Harrison, Arkansas, devoting her life to homemaking and motherhood. She will be remembered for her devotion to family and her excellent cooking.
Mrs. Bayless was a member of the First Christian Church in Warrensburg.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Claudette and Ron Akins of Lee’s Summit, MO; one granddaughter, Ashley Tatum and husband, Seth; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Miles; and step grandchildren, Scott Akins, Stacey Ueligger, and husband, Travis; a sister, Betty Foster, Lee’s Summit, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; two sisters, Audrey Truman and Georgia Yoder, and three brothers, Frank, Orlin, and Shirley Mac Bradshaw and step granddaughter, Lisa Wynn.
Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg, MO, under the direction of Williams Funeral Chapel on March 11, 2020, at 1:00. The family requests no flowers.
