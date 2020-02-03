Mr. Harry R. Fletcher passed away at home on January 28, 2020. The second of 5 children, Mr. Fletcher was born in Plattevile, WI, attended local schools. He served in WWII and the Korean Conflict in the Army Corps of Engineers. He received a BA in history at the U of Wisconsin, Platteville, in 1955. He received his MA in European History at the U of WI in 1961 and pursued post-graduate studies in British and European history at LSU and the University of WI. It was there that he met Barbara Utt. They married in 1959 in Warrensburg, MO.
An author, and/or editor of several published historical studies, Mr. Fletcher joined the studies branch of USAF Historical Division, Aerospace Studies Institute at Maxwell AFB, AL, in 1963. There he served as Editor, German Air Force Historical Monograph Project until 1969.
From October 1969 to October 1974, Mr. Fletcher was Assistant Professor of European History, chairman of the Dept. of History and Social Sciences, and became Chairman of the Department of Criminal Justice, at Troy State University, Montgomery, AL. He rejoined the Research Division of the Air Force Historical Research Agency, Maxwell AFB, in 1974. He edited six monographs of the German series, all published by Arno Press, New York. He has written several articles on German Air Force history and the disposition of captured Germans and related records held by the United States Air Force.
Mr. Fletcher then undertook religious studies and was ordained a priest in the Anglican Catholic Rite on April 7, 1984. He served as a local pastor in Montgomery and retired after 30 years of service to the Church.
Fr. Fletcher was predeceased by his parents, by his wife, Barbara Utt Fletcher, by his younger brother, Dr. John Fletcher, of Madison WI, and by Mr. Fletcher’s son-in-law, Col. (Ret) Donald R. Joyner, of Lynn Haven, FL. He is survived by his eldest daughter Camille H. Joyner of Lynn Haven, FL, and by his son, Mr. Christopher S. Fletcher, of the home. He is also survived by his granddaughter and grandson-n-law, Capt. (Ret), and Mrs. Thomas F. Fulton (Tammy) and great grandsons, Seth and Luke. He is survived by his sisters: Mrs. Nathan E. Bauer, of Wimberly, TX, Mrs. Earl Cunningham of Cleveland, OH, his brother, Dr. Kent Fletcher (Barbara) of Cookeville, TN, a sister in law LuAnn Fletcher of Madison, WI, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Fr. Fletcher will be interred with his wife, Barbara Utt Fletcher in the Sunset Hill Cemetery in a graveside service with full military honors will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM with the Father Joe Bathke officiating.
Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren are providing burial arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.