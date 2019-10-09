Harriett A. Wagner, 91, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, Missouri.
Harriett was born on March 11, 1928, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the daughter of Oliver Campbell and Leonora Stange Campbell. She was a graduate of Pontiac High School of Pontiac, IL, in the class of 1946. She married Odell E. Wagner on October 9, 1949, in Pontiac, IL, and to this union were born four children. She spent in total thirty years in the dental profession, and retired from Dr. Robison’s Dental Office of Warrensburg in 1990 after 19 years of serving as a receptionist.
Harriett and Odell were heavily involved in the UCM Athletics department for many years. She helped established the “Foster Parent Program” with the Jennies, and also assisted with organizing the “Hoop Shoot.” They often traveled across the country with the Jennies. In 2000, she and Odell were inducted in the UCM Hall of Fame.
Harriett and Odell were longtime members of First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg. She was instrumental with starting the Summer Lunchbox Program and very active in the church circle. She was deemed Missouri’s Mother of the Year in 2001.
She volunteered at Western Missouri Medical Center’s gift shop, in addition to being a den mother and a 4-H leader. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and collecting angel figurines. Above all else, she enjoyed being a mom, and children held a very special place in her heart.
Harriett is survived by her three children: Kathy Robertson (husband Richard) of Gallatin, MO, Michael Wagner (wife Marlene) of Wellsville, KS, and Richard Wagner (wife Luan) of Cross Roads, TX; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Dale and Dean Campbell; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Odell Wagner; son, Charles Wagner; sister, Lois Hakes; brother, Don Campbell; and sister-in-law, Millie Campbell.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 3:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg with Reverend Alex Wales officiating. Interment will follow the service in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church. Checks may be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
