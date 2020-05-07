Harold Dee Crabtree, 76, formerly of Raymore, MO, died on May 3, in Warrensburg. Harold was born on January 28, 1944, to Cratus and Alta Lightfoot Crabtree in Adonis, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Sharon, two daughters Jill (Matt) Thomas and Holly (Anthony) Cox, and six granddaughters: Maggie (Nik) Fischer, Ashlyn Grieve, Emma Thomas, Olivia Grieve, Claire Thomas, and Elizabeth Cox. His humor and kind heart will be greatly missed.

