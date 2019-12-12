Harland Dale Osborne, age 86, of Warrensburg passed away Sunday December 8, 2019, at the Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Harland was born April 21, 1933, in Warrensburg, the son of Harry and Thelma (Burrington) Osborne. He was a 1951 graduate of College High where he was an active member of the FFA. Upon graduation he attended the University of Central Missouri for one year prior to his enlistment in the Army in 1953. On July 13, 1958, he and Betty Jane Haskell were united in marriage at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg.
Harland will be remembered for his smile, laugh and easy going manner, he had a unique way of serving others anywhere he saw a need. In the church we often talk about the spiritual gifts that God bestows on people, and truly the spiritual gift God gave Harland was that he was always willing to serve others to the very best of his ability. He especially enjoyed working at the skating rink with the kids, also helping seniors at both Parkview Gardens and the Warrensburg Senior Center was near and dear to his heart.
He is survived by his wife Betty, one daughter Sherry Elliott and husband David of Ioina, Missouri, exchange students Sebi Mussemann and Emma Honig from Amberg, Germany, one brother Paul Osborne and wife Judy of Warrensburg, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg with Reverend Tabitha Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Warrensburg Senior Center.
