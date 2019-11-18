Harlan Eagleson, age 58 passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Research Medical, Kansas City, Missouri. Condolences and fond memories may be left online at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2pm with visitation from 12-2pm at the Williams Funeral Chapel, Holden, Missouri. Interment will follow at New Liberty Cemetery, Holden, Missouri. The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to the Harlan Eagleson Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Harlan was the son of James and Lois (Hancock) Eagleson. Harlan worked many jobs through the years; Perfecto Trailer Mfg., Stahls Manufacturing, Allied Signal for 19 years and Harley Davidson for 20 years. From 1980-present he was a part of the International Association Machinist Union, he was instrumental in founding the Employee's Rider Association for the Kansas City Harley Davidson Plant. His passion was working for Johnson County Fire Protection District #2 beginning in 1980, he served as volunteer and was the current Assistant Chief.
Harlan married his life-long friend Karen Bilyeu on November 20, 1981.
Harlan is survived by Karen; his son Christopher and Kristin Eagleson, daughter Karell (Eagleson) Johnson and was Papa to Nevaeh, Maegan, Lauren, and Raelyn, his mother Lois Hancock Eagleson, three brothers, Bob and Jan of Holden, Martin and Becky Eagleson of Virginia and Harold Eagleson and GJ Courtney of Florida and numerous other relatives.
Harlan was preceded in death by his father James Eagleson, in-laws Jerry and Barbra Bilyeu, maternal grandparents Eugene and Arline Hancock, paternal grandparents, Robert and Lucille Eagleson and grandson, Raylan Eagleson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri.
