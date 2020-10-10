Hannah Sams, age 93, of Knob Noster, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Ridge Crest Nursing Center.
She was born December 16, 1926, in Kirin, Manchuria, China, the daughter of K.C. “James” and Emma (Bertscht) Hsu.
On July 7, 1945, she and Ellsworth Bryan Sams Sr. were united in marriage in Shanghai, China.
Hannah is survived by her children, Vivian (Larry) Draper, Violet (Ronnie) Corbett, and Ellsworth Bryan (Nancy) Sams Jr.; grandchildren, Lorie (Mike) Draper-Crone, Lyn (Larry) Draper-Ransdell, Dustin Draper, Jeff (Lynette) Corbett, Joe Corbett, John (Renee) Corbett, Bryan (Natalie) Sams, and Beth Gann. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at His House of Bread Christian Welcome Center, 209 E. McPherson Street, Knob Noster, Missouri. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Corbett, Joe Corbett, John Corbett, Bryan Sams, Dustin Draper, and Christian Crone.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at His House of Bread.
Memorial contributions are suggested to His House of Bread Christian Welcome Center and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
