GREGORY “GREG” ALLEN CHRISTY
Gregory “Greg” Allen Christy, of Independence, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born in Warrensburg, MO to Elizabeth and Curtis Christy on June 23, 1935. Greg was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Christy; parents; and infant son. Survivors include his three sons, David (Brenda) Blue Springs, Kevin (Cathy) Lee’s Summit; and Robert (Lisa) of Springfield, MO; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Greg earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Central Missouri State University and spent his teaching career in the Independence School District, Fort Osage School District and the final years at the Metropolitan Community Colleges, retiring in 1992. Favorite activities included flying small planes, boating, scuba diving, square dancing, camping, and traveling the USA and the world, including South America, China, Fiji, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Caribbean. As a volunteer, he served at the Truman Home Office and at the 1855 Jail & Marshal’s Home Museum.
Visitation will be held from 9-10am on Monday, January 6, 2020, with a memorial service following at 10am, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St. Independence, MO 64055. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the First Baptist Church of Independence. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
