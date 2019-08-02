Rev. Dr. Henry D. Gower Jr.
KANSAS CITY , Kan. The Reverend Doctor Henry Duncan Gower, Jr, stepped into eternity on Tuesday, the 23rd of July, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville, Missouri 64037.
You may go to our website to view the full obituary at www.kccremation.com/obituaries.aspx and to leave words of condolences. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
