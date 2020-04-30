Gordon Smith, age 90 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Western Missouri Medical Center.
Gordon was born December 22, 1929, the son of Howard Estes and Viola Mae (Taylor) Smith in Warrensburg. Mr. Smith was a graduate of College High School and attended two years at Central Missouri State Teachers College. He married his high school sweetheart Betty (Fitterling) on March 2, 1949. He served two tours of duty during the Korean War as an Army MP. Upon his return, he went to work for GM, was active in UAW Local 93 and retired in 1986 after 30 years. He was a Master Mason at the Corinthian Lodge 265 for over 50 years, as well as a member of the American Legion Post 131 and the Elks Lodge 2783.
He is survived by his daughters; Leah Harris and Michelle Lynn (husband Jeffrey), six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Betty, daughter Vicki Morgan, and grandson David Harris.
Memorial service will be held at the Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice and may be left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.