Gordon Leroy Currier, age 98, formerly of Sedalia and Holden passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.  He worked as a switch man on the KC Southern RR until his retirement in 1982.   Private interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.