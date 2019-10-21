Gordon Lee Witter, age 92, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away on October 17, 2019, at his home.
Gordon was born August 13, 1927, in Kniveton, Kansas, the son of Martyn and Alma (Hollandsworth) Witter.
On December 23, 1950, in Gridley, California, Gordon was united in marriage to Myrna Wolber, and together they shared 69 years of love and laughter.
After graduating high school, Gordon enlisted with the US Army and served during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1947. He then served in the National Guard. Following his military service, Gordon worked for Challenge Dairy, Foremost Dairy and Highland Dairy until his retirement in 1989. Gordon had lived and worked in Warrensburg, Missouri, for 24 years. Gordon was an active member of Grover Park Baptist Church as a Deacon. He and his wife moved to Lake of the Ozarks upon retirement and made Camdenton, their home.
They remained in Camdenton for another 12 years, where they made many friends and were active members of First Baptist Church. They were instrumental in starting the JOY group (Just Older Youth Group) there, as well as serving in various other areas of the church. They relocated to Clarksville, Arkansas, in 2004 and were active members of First Baptist Church where they once again, started up a Joy Group. Gordon loved to fish for crappie, read Louis Lamore books and spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Gordon was a loving husband and father and a wonderful grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather to his family, as well as a loyal friend and neighbor to those who knew and loved him. His legacy will live on in the lives of his family along with many cherished memories.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Myrna , of the home; his daughter, Susan Debra Patterson and husband Ray, of Clarksville; his daughter Jan Joy of Camdenton, his son Mike Witter and wife, Brenda, of Manteno, Illinois; his daughter Melanie Corbett and husband, Mike, of Knob Noster; his daughter Lisa Erickson and husband, Lance, of Lee’s Summit; eleven grandchildren, Jason Patterson, Jennifer Wilkins, Kari Johnson, Andrew Kendrick, Matthew Kendrick, Kim Skelly, Christopher Witter, Stephanie Coon, Seth Corbett, Lauren and Luke Erickson; along with eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in November.
Condolences may be sent to: Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, 1270 MO-5 Bus, Camdenton, MO 65020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.