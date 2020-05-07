Geraldine “Jerry” Peery, 88, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
She was born March 4, 1932, in Holden, Missouri, daughter of Orby Cowan and Opal Badella (Ducket) Cowan. She attended school in Warrensburg. Jerry was united in marriage to Harvey Dale Peery on January 5, 1952, in Warrensburg. She worked at Unitog in Warrensburg for many years. Jerry enjoyed gardening and she was also an avid reader.
Survivors include her daughter: Loretta Borchers (Jeffrey) of Farmington, MO; son: Dale Peery of Knob Noster, MO; half sister: Lois Ott of Warrensburg, MO; half brother: Jim Stoneking (Suzie) of Warrensburg; grandson: Jonathan Borchers (Kimberly) and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey in 2015; sister: Freda Withers and brother: Robert Cowan.
Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9th, at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
