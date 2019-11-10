Georgia June Snoble, 86, formerly of Warrensburg, MO, died on November 4, 2019, at University Place Health Center in West Lafayette, IN.
Georgia was born June 19, 1933, in Oelwein, IA, the daughter of Robert and Marguerite (Mehe) Meyer. She grew up proud and independent as an only child raised on a crop and cattle farm in northeast Iowa near Maynard.
Georgia graduated from Maynard High School in 1951. She excelled in academics and band, playing the clarinet with success at several state competitions. In 1953 she graduated with an Elementary Teacher Diploma from Iowa State Teachers College, in Cedar Falls, IA. Georgia was united in marriage to Joseph Snoble at the First Presbyterian Church in Oelwein, IA, on August 19, 1954. She taught 4th and 5th grade at elementary schools in Dumont, Cedar Falls, and Kingsley, IA. In 1960 she left teaching following the birth of her daughter. In these early years she was busy helping her husband earn a PhD from the University of Iowa, building a house, and raising their daughter. She gave birth to son in 1965 and in the fall of 1967 the family relocated to Warrensburg, MO, where her husband taught at Central Missouri State University for the next 29 years. Georgia was a part of numerous activities and projects along with her husband at CMSU. She also volunteered at her children’s schools. She loved to camp and traveled to all the contiguous states and most of the Canadian provinces. The Oregon coast was her favorite location. She tended a garden, canning much of the produce. As a talented seamstress, she made a large portion of the wardrobe for her daughter and herself. Her grandchildren were a great source of pride and joy especially in the retirement years.
She was preceded in death by Joe, her husband of 58 years, her step-mother, Amy (Busse) Meyer, and her daughter, Kristen Snoble-Saunders.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Stacy) Snoble of West Lafayette, IN, son-in-law, Chuck (Sandy) Saunders of North Kansas City, MO, four grandchildren: Kendall (MaryKate) Saunders of Washington, DC, Jaquelyn Saunders of Springfield, MO, Trenton (Jordan) Snoble of West Bend, WI, and Jared Snoble of West Lafayette, IN, one great-grandson, Gideon Saunders, one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Walker of Crescent, OK, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service and Georgia will rest in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.