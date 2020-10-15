Georgia Grace (Saling) White, 94, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.
Georgia was born April 3, 1926, on the family farm ten miles southeast of Warrensburg; daughter of George T. and Nettie L. (Shore) Saling.
She graduated from Chilhowee High School, Class of 44 and she attended Central Missouri State Teacher’s College for two years. Georgia taught in the county schools for six years and one year in grades fifth and sixth at Chilhowee High School. She worked at the United Telephone Company, for a year, as a switchboard operator. Next, she worked as a bookkeeper for Schien Truck Line, Husman & Roper Interstate Motor Lines and Orscheln Brothers Truck Lines for 20 years. Starting in 1973, Georgia was employed at Diehl Tire Center in Warrensburg. She was united in marriage to Houston J. White on January 17, 1953, at her sister’s farm near Warrensburg. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
She is survived by five nieces, two nephews, ten great-nieces and nephews; thirty great-great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Houston, on July 17, 2000; three sisters: Kathryn Mudd, Marva Gross and Iva Lucille Saling and infant brother, Luther.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg with Reverend Dr. Becky Baile Crouse. Interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be left to the Warrensburg Manor Care Center Activities Fund in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.