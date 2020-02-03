George Cromer, age 73, of Knob Noster, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Centerpoint Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at His House of Bread, 209 E McPherson, Knob Noster. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to His House of Bread or Gideons International and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
