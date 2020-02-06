George Alvertus Cromer, age 73, left his earthly body to join the heavenly realm on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Born April 12, 1946, in Miami, FL, to Joseph Speer and Ruth (Smith) Cromer, his family moved at a young age to 15 miles east of Sheldon, MO. He attended a one room schoolhouse at Bellamy and later attended Sheldon public schools graduating 1964.
He joined the U.S. Air Force after graduation and was stationed in Lakenheath, England. He and Sandra Mundy, his high school sweetheart, became engaged before he left for England, and a year later he came home for their wedding on July 3, 1967, at Lamar, MO.
George retired from a government contracting position at Whiteman AFB after over 30 years of service.
George loved the Lord dearly, and he loved everyone. He always wanted the best for his family and community and adored each of his children and grandchildren. George was president of the Warrensburg Gideon Camp, and for over 20 years he and his wife, Sande, had Bible study every Sunday evening in Johnson County juvenile detention until the youth were transferred to Cass County. They own the Sparrow’s Nest Christian Book Store in Knob Noster, and for two years were overseers of the KNRC flea market. George was also past KNABC President and actively involved in the Pet Exchange. He loved gardening and was an active member of the KN Garden Club. George thoroughly enjoyed representing Knob Noster welcoming the new airmen to Whiteman at their right start meetings.
George has been a past Sunday School teacher, deacon and elder. In 2014, he and Sande purchased the old 1910 Presbyterian Church which had been empty for seven years. It is now His House of Bread, the Knob Noster/WAFB welcome house and has been used to serve the Lord by numerous churches and is presently the home of His House of Worship.
George is survived by his wife, Sandra, of the home; his children, Joseph (Cynthia) Cromer of Grain Valley, Christina Cromer of Richmond, and Russell (Carrie) Cromer of Knob Noster; a son-in-law, Roy Lohman of Kansas City; his grandchildren, Ross Lohman, Bishop Lohman, Eliza Lohman, Seth Cromer, Noah Cromer, and Brookelyn Cromer; his brother, Thomas Edward Wheeler of Walker, MO; and many extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at His House of Bread, 209 E McPherson, Knob Noster with Pastor Randy Crawshaw officiating. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Mike McKay, Roy Lohman, Chad McKeehan, Paul Bertschy, Doug Fritts, and Craig Fischer.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to His House of Bread or Gideons International and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
