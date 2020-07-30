Gary Lee “Red” McKee, 71 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born October 7, 1948 in Independence, Missouri, son of Otha Frank McKee and Mary Opal (Sinclair) McKee. He graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence and he served in the United States Army. Following his military service, Gary received his BS at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. Gary was united in marriage to Marcia Lee Seaton on August 24, 1974 in Lexington. He owned and operated “The Inn-Between & Red” for several years. He was employed with Boling Heating and Cooling at the time of his passing. Gary was a huge Chiefs and Royals fan. He coached youth basketball and football in years past.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Marcia; son: Michael McKee of Warrensburg, MO; and daughter: Emily Scicchitano (Joseph) of Salado, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Sommers and brother, Landis McKee.
Graveside Service will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 3rd at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Johnson County Cancer Foundation in care of Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
