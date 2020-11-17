Garold Bradley, age 87, of Warrensburg, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
He was born June 19, 1933, in Columbia, MO, the son of Henry and Mattie (Jacobs) Bradley.
On September 14, 1957, he and Audrey Dee Ann Wilt were united in marriage in Columbia.
Garold worked for Peabody Coal from 1968 until his retirement in 1988. He served as the recording secretary for the UMWA Local 1122.
Garold's true love was family. He was the biggest and most present fan of any sport or activity his grandchildren participated in. He was an avid fan of local dirt track racing. Football, baseball games and old westerns were his favorites on TV.
Garold is survived by his wife, Dee Ann of Warrensburg; his children, Douglas (Linda) Clemons of New Franklin, MO, Carla (Joe) Epps of Warrensburg, Stuart (Andrea) Bradley of Warrensburg, and Audrey (Roy) LaRue of Sedalia, MO; a sister, Wanda Calvert of Ashland, MO; and his grandchildren, Amanda Lyman, Brian Lee, Joseph Clemons, Jessica Clemons, Erica Beck, Austin LaRue, Kayla Monroe, and Blake LaRue. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; two sisters; and a grandson, Steven Clemons.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Warrensburg Senior Center or Warrensburg Manor Activities Director and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
