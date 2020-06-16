GAnna Bagby Walker passed away in Hospice care on June 15, 2020, in Lee’s Summit after suffering a massive stroke. She is survived by one brother, Tyson Bagby, three children, Burt, Barbara, Bill, (Karen). Five grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Vince, Claire, and Ruan. Three great-grandchildren, Connor, Brooke, and Megan.
GAnna was born outside Moberly Missouri on October 23,1931, to Sterling and Beatrice Bagby. She joined her brothers, Jesse, Junior, Tyson, and John and sister Mildred. Her early life was spent in Huntsville where she lived until graduating high school in 1949. She played basketball while in school and helped her brothers selling tickets for their movie business.
She met her future husband, Floyd Walker, at a local dance. They were married November 22, 1952, and the couple made a home in LaPlata, Missouri, Floyd’s hometown. While living there they welcomed the first two of three children, Burt in 1954 and Barbara in 1955.
The family moved to St. Charles in 1956. While in St. Charles, Floyd taught and coached at St. Charles High School.
In 1962 the family again moved due to Floyd’s career. This time to Warrensburg where Floyd accepted a position teaching physical education and coaching basketball and baseball at Central Missouri State College, now the University of Central Missouri.
The family was blessed with the addition of Bill in 1964 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Regardless of where the family journeyed, GAnna took pride in providing a great home and raising her children. She loved her life in Warrensburg. GAnna was happy as a homemaker and she was active in church activities at the First Christian Church; enjoyed playing bridge; other card games, PEO meetings and social activities. GAnna also took great joy spending time with her grandchildren. Floyd proceeded her is passing by seven years and she continued to live independently. She was enriched by her many friends and kept them throughout the remainder of her life. The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Willow Creek Center for their care of GAnna in her final time.
Graveside services will be Saturday, June 20, at 10:00 following which she will rest beside her beloved husband at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens. The family suggests contributions to the Warrensburg First Christian Church in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.