Frank M. Patterson, 87, resident of Warrensburg, MO passed away, 7 October 2019 at University of Kansas Medical Center. Frank was a humble man. He grew up in New Jersey, received his Bachelor’s degree from Park College and his Masters and PhD from University of Iowa. He was an Army Corporal, serving in Korea. He served as a Professor of English at the University of Central Missouri for over 20 years. While there he served as Department Chair and received many awards, including Distinguished Lecturer, Distinguished Faculty Award and Byler Distinguished Faculty award.
He was an accomplished and sought-after lecturer and author on subjects ranging from Shakespeare to law enforcement report writing. Frank was an avid golfer and fisher, a bibliophile, especially of World War II books, and a loyal fan of the UCM Mules, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs.
He served on many boards and was very active with Habitat for Humanity, Warrensburg Senior Center and the Survival House.
Most of all he was a loving husband, father, and grandparent. He is survived by 2 daughters, Laura Patterson (Concordia, KS) and Audrey (Joe) Pilsl (Marysville, KS), 2 step children; David (Lori) Burk (Warrensburg) and Laura (Mark) Ewing (Longmont, CO); 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. A private interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Survival Adult Abuse Center and can be left in care of the funeral home.
