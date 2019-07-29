William T. Ford
William Thomas Ford,78, rural Kingsville, Missouri, passed away July 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family.
The child of Orley Ford and Lillian Ford, William grew up in Angels Camp, California. William lived most of his life in California before moving to Texas, and then moving to Kingsville.
He married Carole Maloney, July 24, 2008 and lived north of Kingsville the past 11 years.
William owned and operated his own Currier business until his retirement. William was a member of the Kingsville Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kingsville.
Surviving his passing are his wife Carole of the home; Step-Son Greg LaRocque and wife Nancy, Kingsville, Missouri; Step-Daughter Shelli LaRocque, Lees Summit, Missouri; two brothers, Gary Roidt, California, Bob Bach, California; one sister Peggy Schmidt, Alaska. four Grandchildren, Amber Chamberlin, Megan Carter, Shelbi McLeod, Brandon LaRocque and three Great Grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by one son, James Ford.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of William T. Ford to the Kingsville Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Family will receive friends Sunday July 28, 2019 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingsville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1564 SW 58 Highway, Kingsville, Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Alan Harvey officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service at the Elm Spring Cemetery located at 50 Highway and NW 1601 Rd Kingsville.
Services entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home
As published in the Daily Star Journal.
