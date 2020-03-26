Floyd E. Riebold, Ph.D. died Thursday at the age of 88 years. He was a long-time resident of Johnson County. For about thirty years, he taught psychology at the University of Central Missouri and mentored many graduate students who went on to become psychologists in Missouri. He and his wife, Eva, developed a private practice in psychology, Trans-State Institute, working in several counties in the area. After retiring from the university, they built a Wellness Center in Warrensburg. Then, he went on to develop that property for residences. Over his life he was a crop farmer, raised cattle, in lumber-milling, had a seed company, built houses, and wrote songs. He leaves his immediate family: wife, Eva, daughter, Maria Carter, son, Barry and grandson, Tavian. A memorial service will be planned for sometime in the future.

