Floraetta Jean Wilson, age 89, of Lee’s Summit, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Village in Blue Springs.
She was born December 11, 1930, in rural Knob Noster, the daughter of Alonzo William and Nancy Grace (Bullard) Lyle.
Floraetta finished her education and was a one room school teacher for a few years. She started a new career working for the Daily Star-Journal and that was where she met a handsome Korean War veteran: Raymond Wilson. This began a 67 year romance, married on June 16th, 1953. They started their family in Columbia, Mo., where Flo was a babysitter and homemaker while Ray worked for the Columbia Tribune. In 1971 they returned to their beloved town of Warrensburg, welcomed by family and friends. Flo continued to babysit where she provided loving care for hundreds of children in the town. Their careers continued until their retirement in 1992. Throughout retirement, Ray and Flo endeavored many adventures through traveling America and spending time with close family and friends. They were known for their gentle presence, kind hearts and willingness to help.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (d. May 5th, 2016) and her parents, A.W. and Grace Lyle.
Floraetta is survived by her sons, Kevin Wilson and wife, Laura, grandchildren Olivia and Aaron, of Lee’s Summit. Jeff Wilson and wife, Jean, grandchildren, Shane and Jackie of Lee’s Summit, Trevor Wilson of St. Louis and Kara of Monticello, Ga. She is also survived by her brother, Jay Lyle of Warrensburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Brother Charles Brant officiating. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers and can be left in care of the funeral home.
