Feeback, Matthew F. 1963-2019

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Matthew Forest Feeback of Lees Summit passed away Aug. 3, 2019 at his home.
He was born January 25, 1963 in Warrensburg, Missouri the son of Don and Helen Feeback.
Matthew was a graduate of Missouri Valley College. He enjoyed golf, fly fishing, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with his pets.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Feeback and a cousin, Steve Hon.
Matthew is survived by: his wife, Brooke Feeback of the home; father and mother-in-law Paul and Lorraine Nieder, Sedalia, Missouri; sister-in-law, Roxanne Nieder, North Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Helen L. Feeback, LaTour; two brothers, Michael D. Feeback (Deborah Bilinski), Lake Ozark, Missouri; Mark Feeback (Debbie), Sunrise Beach; one nephew, Tanner Feeback (Dani), LaTour; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cremation: A private family inurnment will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery near Latour, Missouri at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Furry Kids Refuge, P.O. Box 1442, Lees Summit, MO 64063. (Arrangements Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO, 816-884-6244). As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.