Evanglina Andrade, age 73, of Knob Noster, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center.
She was born May 3, 1947, in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of Vidal and Adelina (Gaitan) Quintero.
On November 17, 1973, she and Jack Andrade were united in marriage in San Antonio, TX. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2019.
Vangie is survived by four sons, Jack Avery (Lashawn) Andrade of Denver, Colorado, Jack Henry (Richelle) Andrade of Kansas City, Kansas, David Donald (Julie) Andrade of Knob Noster and Christopher Joseph Andrade of Knob Noster; one daughter, Monica Anne Henry (John) of Knob Noster; 17 grandchildren, Jacqulyne and Jacob Andrade of Denver; Brianna, Jackson, Isabel and Ava Andrade of Kansas City, Kansas; Kirah Andrade of Knob Noster; Kaitlyn and Landen Everts, Madison, Kylie and Dakota Henry of Knob Noster; Caden, Mateo, Cylus, Pierce, and Adelina Andrade of Knob Noster; as well as two brothers, Ray and Eddie Quintero, and one sister, Belinda Andrews of San Antonio, Texas.
Vangie was preceded in death by her parents, Vidal and Adelina Quintero, and brother Henry Quintero also of San Antonio.
At her core, Vangie was a servant of God. Her faith was visible and guided her in each aspect of life. She shared and lived this faith with her family. Vangie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She and Jack could often be found at their kids’ games and activities and later their grandkids’s events cheering and encouraging them on.
Vangie also loved entertaining and gathering with family. Each holiday, birthday, or family poker game was met with decorative and festive appetizers, table settings, Tex-Mex music, laughter, and love. (Given the chance, she and Jack would dance the night away!) Vangie delighted in doing special things for her family — from making hot cocoa with cinnamon sticks on a cold snowy day, or setting up yard games or water slides for all to enjoy, to buying a special Christmas ornament for each grandkid, to teaching her kids and grandkids how to make tamales.
Everyone was welcome at her table and she had a way of making all feel comfortable and welcome. Not only was she a wife, mother, and grandmother, Vangie was a friend who listened with an open heart, consoled with a gentle word, teased with a smile, or set you straight with firm advice.
Vangie was also an active servant of her community, willing to help out in whatever way she could. Throughout her life, she held many positions wherever God and the Air Force took her and Jack. However, most recently, she was an active member of the local VFW women’s auxiliary club and was a long time paraprofessional and translator for the Knob Noster School District. She was also a small business owner. Through the school and her local business, Pizza-Q, she influenced many young people, treating them like family, helping in whatever way she was needed. In some cases, she went as far as helping families get to the doctor or understanding important documents.
Vangie loved and was loved by her God and her family beyond measure. She will be missed, but her family rejoices in the fact that she is united with Christ and reunited with her beloved Jack.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Joe Bathke officiating. Interment will follow in Missouri Veteran Cemetery in Higginsville at 3 p.m.
A rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16 at the church. After the rosary, the family will receive friends at the church until 8 p.m.
Out of precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, please do not attend services if you have any symptoms.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
