Eugene Elmer Jaeger, 87, of Warrensburg, Missouri, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri.
Eugene was born July 24, 1933, in Fairmont, Minnesota. He was the son of Elmer and Olga (Tetzlaff) Jaeger.
On November 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Maxine Shippy in Warrensburg.
Eugene grew up in Austin, Minnesota, and then Boone, Iowa, prior to his family moving to the Warrensburg area in 1945. He attended Centerview School and College High School, graduating from College High in 1951. He also attended classes at what is now the University of Central Missouri. Eugene spent his entire career in the tire business starting with OK Rubber Welders, then Jaeger and Son, and finally Jaeger Tire Store, retiring in 2006. “Geno” was known for his hard work and dedication to customers of Jaeger Tire. Hosting the annual Jaeger Tire Christmas Eve Party was something Geno always enjoyed and his customers looked forward to.
Eugene was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Elks Club Lodge 673. He was active in the Democrat Party and served on the first board of Warrensburg Main Street. He also served as local board member for the Selective Service Board 31 for many years.
Eugene is survived by his wife Maxine of the home; his children, Joyce Huffman of Warrensburg, Linda Carroll of Sedalia, Eric Jaeger and wife, Candy, of Warrensburg, Karl Jaeger and wife, Cheryl, of Warrensburg; 14 grandchildren, Danny Huffman, John Carroll and wife Katie, Nick Carroll, Jacob Carroll, Bobbie Goodrich and husband James, Jessica Haynes and husband Mike, Cara Kunath and husband Donald, Vanessa Youmans, Anna Jaeger, Andrew Jaeger; three great-grandchildren, Brady Goodrich, Emily Goodrich, and Kennedy Youmans; two sisters, LeAnn Fletcher and Karen Diefenderfer; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Winford Fletcher and Carl Diefenderfer; a son-in-law Andrew Carroll; a nephew Richard Eugene Elkins; and a great-grandchild Odin Kunath.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family funeral service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. Pallbearers will be Danny Huffman, John Carroll, Nick Carroll, Jacob Carroll, Andrew Jaeger, Eric Jaeger and Karl Jaeger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Warrensburg.
