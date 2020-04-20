Eugene Alvin “Gene” Ording
Eugene Alvin “Gene” Ording, age 77, of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home.
He was born October 9, 1942, in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Alvin and Ann (Peterson) Ording.
On July 20, 1980, he and Linda Collins were united in marriage at the Grover Park Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
Gene is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Geil Miller of Warrensburg and Dana (Dwayne) Chapman of Warrensburg; his grandchildren, Phillip Jenkins (Heather Young) of Warrensburg, Jessica Easter (William McAllister) of Independence, Paige Collins (Nico Hoskins) of Warrensburg, Braiden Chapman (Josh Guy) of Warrensburg, and Cassidy Chapman of Warrensburg; 12 great grandchildren; his brothers-in-law, Bobby Collins of Knob Noster, and John (Teresa) Collins of Warrensburg; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Collins of Warrensburg. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Mary Collins; a brother-in-law, Randall Collins; and a nephew, Brian Collins.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.