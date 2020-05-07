Etta Marie Adams, age 73, of Warrensburg, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.
She was born August 21, 1946, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Benjamin and Maxine (Lefler) Colburn.
On June 21, 1964, she and Harold Adams were united in marriage in St. Joseph.
Etta is survived by her children, Denny Adams, Kristine McCotry, Benjamin Adams, and Shelly Waid; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Brent, Joe, Tiffany, Danielle, Brandy, Alexis, Sydney, Dentan, Bella, Ciera, Ethan, and Bentley; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Lester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; and three grandchildren, Taylor, Cyrus, and Brittany.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Brother Charles Brant officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and can be left in care of the funeral home.
