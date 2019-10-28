Ethel LaVerne Collins, 98, of rural Warrensburg, went home to Jesus on October 27, 2019, at New Haven Living Center, Odessa, MO.
LaVerne was born December 9, 1920, to John Willie and Ethel Mae (Diver) Turner in Mayview, MO.
On May 10, 1941, she was united in marriage to John William Collins. To this union five children were born, Geraldine (deceased), John Calvin (deceased), Gertrude LaVerne, Ralph Lester and Raymond Wade (deceased).
She is survived by her daughter, Gertrude (John) Murrell, and son, Ralph (Linda) Collins; sisters, Hannah Elizabeth West and Dawn Benita Cole; sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Bishop Harry Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Zion A.M.E. Church in Mayview, MO, and can be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.