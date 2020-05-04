Ermal Tackett, age 66 of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away April 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Ermal was born May 5,1953, the son of Burt Tackett and Gladys Hamilton Tackett of Beaver, Kentucky. Ermal is preceded in death by his sister, Maydean Collins.

