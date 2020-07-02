Erma Frances Violett Sims of Independence, MO, passed away at the age of 93 on July 1, 2020, at the Jackson Creek Nursing Home in Independence, MO.
Frances was born Nov. 25, 1926, at home in the Robbins Community of Johnson County, MO., the eldest daughter of Thomas and Erma Violett. She graduated from Farmers High School in 1943.
Frances married Melvin Sims on Nov 17, 1946. They lived in Kansas City, MO, where Frances worked as a secretary.
Melvin and Frances loved to travel, and discovered many areas that they made their home. The mountains of Colorado drew them to Colorado as well as Kansas, Missouri and California.
Frances worked for several firms as they moved around the country. After moving to California she began a banking career. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank as Vice President of Operations. Frances was active in many organizations including; The American Heart Association, The Salvation Army and Lady Elks. In her spare time she liked to garden, and play with their little Doxie of which they owned several over the years.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Mel, sister Lois and her brother, Vernon.
Frances is survived by her baby brother Virgil (Patty) of Lee’s Summit, MO, nieces; Meredith (Dale), Becky (Jennifer), and nephew Matthew (Crystal) and their families.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Brother Charles Brant Officiating
Memorial contributions are suggested to the ASPCA or Cumberland Presbyterian Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
