Emmett Carlton Levine, 74 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Emmett was born June 18, 1946 at Shreveport, Louisiana, son of Edward Levine and Eula Mae (Hill) Levine. Due to his father’s military career, Emmett’s family moved from Louisiana to Warrensburg when he was a teen. He married Karen Sue Collins on March 25, 1967 in Warrensburg. Later he married Christi Maxine Schroeder on April 26, 2003 in Warrensburg. More recently he married Julia “Judy” (Culley) McCormack on November 11, 2011 in Leeton. Emmett worked in the maintenance department at UCM for several years. He loved riding horses and motorcycles and also working on cars.
Survivors include his wife: Judy; nine children: Robin Grice of Warrensburg, MO; Kimberley Morgan (Kevin) of Bellevue, NE; Jacquelyn Browne (Chad) of Austin, TX; Carla Townsend (Harvey) of Sedalia, MO; Jamie Levine – Jordan (Anthony) of Warrensburg, MO; Charles “Daryl” Stanton (Amanda) of Des Moines, IA; Jami Hunt (Chris) of Des Moines, IA; Lasha Gary (Curtis) of Warrensburg, MO and Mathew Levine of Des Moines, IA; two sisters: Deloris Pennell of Shreveport, LA and Stella Studstill (Andy) of Orlando, FL.; five brothers: Eddie McCraney (Carolyn) of Shreveport, LA; Ernest Levine of Arlington, TX; David Levine (Faye) of Shreveport, LA; Edward Levine, Jr. of Elk Grove, CA and Adolf Levine of Shreveport, LA.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Pearl Gafford.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7th at Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church in Warrensburg with Bishop Harry Stevens officiating.
Interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Friday at the church.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
