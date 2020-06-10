Elva Fern (Bales) Lankford, 71, of Chilhowee, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 13, 1949, in Orrick, Missouri, the daughter of George Edward and Hazel Fern (Carmichael) Bales who preceded her in death.
Fern graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, Missouri, the class of 1967. She married her husband, Daniel Lankford on September 17, 1967, in Independence, Missouri. Fern moved from Independence, Missouri, to Chilhowee, Missouri, where she was a resident for 48 years. Fern was employed as a Secretary and also worked for Unitog and Swisher. She was a member of the Chilhowee Baptist Church.
Fern is survived by her husband Dan Lankford of Chilhowee, MO; one son, Brian Lankford and wife, Amanda of Warrensburg, MO; one daughter, Terri Jo McAllister and husband, Bruce of Chilhowee, MO; one brother, Ron Bales and wife Mary of Delaware; two sisters, Georgia Justice of Oklahoma and Beverly Sapp of Florida; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Golden Valley Hospice Services, 725 E Ohio St, Clinton, MO 64735.
A private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
